Reviewing Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s results

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 75.41 N/A -1.01 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.46 N/A -0.61 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -91.8% -68.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Entera Bio Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Entera Bio Ltd. and ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 14.7% and 17.6% respectively. Entera Bio Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 46.55%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% ChromaDex Corporation 1.72% 16.22% 29.95% 30.3% 29.59% 37.9%

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.