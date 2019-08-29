Reviewing Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s results

Since Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 57.01 N/A -0.90 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.88 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Entera Bio Ltd. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Entera Bio Ltd. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Entera Bio Ltd. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is $19, which is potential 756.24% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 25.5%. Insiders owned roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.36% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.