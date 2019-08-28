Reviewing Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s results

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 57.01 N/A -0.90 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Entera Bio Ltd. and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.04% of Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has weaker performance than Biofrontera AG

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Biofrontera AG beats Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.