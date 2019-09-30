Reviewing Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s results

Both Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 37.60M -5.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 264,416,315.05% -69.1% -61.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and its Quick Ratio is 10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Entera Bio Ltd. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $12, which is potential -10.78% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Entera Bio Ltd. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 97% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has 7.21% stronger performance while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.