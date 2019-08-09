Reviewing Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 60.07 N/A -0.90 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 2.98 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Agenus Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Entera Bio Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Entera Bio Ltd. and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Agenus Inc. is $5, which is potential 97.63% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Entera Bio Ltd. and Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 33.6% respectively. About 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. was more bullish than Agenus Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.