Reviewing Entegris Inc. (ENTG)’s and Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s results

Both Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) and Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegris Inc. 38 3.56 N/A 1.52 28.55 Brooks Automation Inc. 35 3.04 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Entegris Inc. and Brooks Automation Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Entegris Inc. and Brooks Automation Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegris Inc. 0.00% 27.2% 12.5% Brooks Automation Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.37 beta means Entegris Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Brooks Automation Inc. has a 1.37 beta which is 37.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Entegris Inc. are 4.9 and 3.7. Competitively, Brooks Automation Inc. has 2.9 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Entegris Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brooks Automation Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Entegris Inc. and Brooks Automation Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegris Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Brooks Automation Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Entegris Inc.’s average target price is $43, while its potential upside is 3.86%. Brooks Automation Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40.67 average target price and a 30.14% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Brooks Automation Inc. looks more robust than Entegris Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held 1% of Entegris Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Brooks Automation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entegris Inc. 3.25% 13.66% 7.11% 29.07% 25.39% 55.98% Brooks Automation Inc. -7.07% -2.81% 2% 25.97% 28.43% 48.2%

For the past year Entegris Inc. was more bullish than Brooks Automation Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Entegris Inc. beats Brooks Automation Inc.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The Advanced Materials Handling segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The Microcontamination Control segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; and flat panel display OEMs, and materials suppliers and manufacturers. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates through two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services. This segmentÂ’s products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that provide precision handling and clean wafer environments; automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, as well as reticle pod cleaners and stockers; and vacuum pumping and thermal management solutions for use in critical process vacuum applications. This segment also provides support services, including repair, diagnostic, and installation, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrades. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment provides automated cold storage systems; consumables, including various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates and foils; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, decapping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. This segment also provides sample management services, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting. In addition, this segment offers sample intelligence software solutions and customer technology integration; and laboratory work flow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, and clinical trial and consent management, as well as planning, data management, virtualization, and visualization services. The company sells its products and services in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.