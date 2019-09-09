Reviewing Entegra Financial Corp. (ENFC)’s and Its Peers results

As Regional – Southeast Banks company, Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Entegra Financial Corp. has 54.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 58.28% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Entegra Financial Corp. has 3.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.88% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Entegra Financial Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegra Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.80% 0.90% Industry Average 30.08% 9.94% 1.23%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Entegra Financial Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Entegra Financial Corp. N/A 28 14.71 Industry Average 290.44M 965.67M 12.77

Entegra Financial Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Entegra Financial Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegra Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.75 2.25 2.34

The potential upside of the rivals is -4.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Entegra Financial Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entegra Financial Corp. 0% 0.2% 0.98% 28.05% 2.79% 43.66% Industry Average 1.42% 5.03% 8.46% 15.46% 1.11% 27.04%

For the past year Entegra Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.7 shows that Entegra Financial Corp. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Entegra Financial Corp.’s rivals are 2.74% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Dividends

Entegra Financial Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Entegra Financial Corp.’s rivals beat Entegra Financial Corp.

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as one-to four-family residential construction, other construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in securities, as well as provides wealth management services through a third party. As of March 23, 2017, it operated a network of 17 branches in the Western North Carolina counties of Cherokee, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk, and Transylvania; Upstate South Carolina counties of Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg; and Northern Georgia county of Pickens. The company also operated loan production offices in Asheville, North Carolina; and Clemson, South Carolina. The company was formerly known as Macon Financial Corp. and changed its name to Entegra Financial Corp. in 2014. Entegra Financial Corp. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Franklin, North Carolina.