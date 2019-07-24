Reviewing EnSync Inc. (ESNC)’s and LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s results

As Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync Inc. N/A 0.03 N/A 0.00 0.00 LSI Industries Inc. 3 0.31 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EnSync Inc. and LSI Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of EnSync Inc. and LSI Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LSI Industries Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -8.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of EnSync Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.2% of LSI Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% are LSI Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnSync Inc. -35.05% -16% -96.68% -97.22% -98.17% -96.52% LSI Industries Inc. -1.44% 10.32% 7.89% -22.97% -38.38% 7.89%

For the past year EnSync Inc. had bearish trend while LSI Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

LSI Industries Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors EnSync Inc.

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, licenses, and sells energy management systems solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include Matrix energy Management System, an energy control system for commercial, industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; Agile Hybrid Storage System, an energy storage system that delivers power and energy for behind the meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings; and Ensync utility scale energy storage system to enhance power quality and smooth output from intermittent generating assets. It also provides energy storage products comprising ZnBr flow, lithium ion, and aqueous batteries; and develops and commercializes energy management systems for off-grid applications, as well as applications and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

LSI Industries Inc. provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets. It primarily offers exterior area, interior, canopy, and landscape lightings, as well as lighting controls, light poles, and photometric layouts; lighting system design services; and solid-state LED solutions. The Graphics segment manufactures and sells exterior and interior visual image elements used in graphics displays and visual image programs in various markets that include the petroleum/convenience store market, quick-service restaurant, grocery, and multi-site retail operations. Its products comprise signage and canopy graphics, pump dispenser graphics, building fascia graphics and ACM systems, electrical signage, decals, interior signage and marketing graphics, aisle markers, wall mural graphics, fleet graphics, prototype program graphics, video boards, and digital signage and media content management products. This segment also provides installation management services for the installation of interior or exterior products. The Technology segment designs, engineers, and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies, lighting controls, and solid-state LED lighting and lighting controls for use in original equipment manufacturer, transportation, commercial, industrial, and medical markets. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.