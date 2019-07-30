Reviewing Enstar Group Limited (ESGR)’s and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s results

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 174 2.30 N/A -7.76 0.00 HCI Group Inc. 43 1.41 N/A 1.74 24.13

Table 1 demonstrates Enstar Group Limited and HCI Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% HCI Group Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

Enstar Group Limited is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. HCI Group Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Enstar Group Limited and HCI Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 HCI Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of HCI Group Inc. is $46, which is potential 16.28% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.4% of Enstar Group Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 65.2% of HCI Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Enstar Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.7% of HCI Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited -0.39% 1.14% -1.12% -1.01% -14.35% 5.63% HCI Group Inc. -0.8% 1.48% -12.13% -22.57% 0.36% -17.42%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited had bullish trend while HCI Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

HCI Group Inc. beats Enstar Group Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.