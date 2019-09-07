Reviewing Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP)’s and CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s results

Both Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) and CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL) compete on a level playing field in the Insurance Brokers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 26 1.92 N/A 11.18 2.37 CorVel Corporation 77 2.61 N/A 2.43 35.11

Table 1 demonstrates Enstar Group Limited and CorVel Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CorVel Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Enstar Group Limited. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Enstar Group Limited is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) and CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% CorVel Corporation 0.00% 24.6% 15.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.37% of Enstar Group Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 48.4% of CorVel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.38% of Enstar Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 46.6% of CorVel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited -0.67% 2.48% 2.04% 5.66% 3.07% 13.21% CorVel Corporation -8.41% -2.76% 19.98% 36.63% 55.76% 38.04%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited was less bullish than CorVel Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors CorVel Corporation beats Enstar Group Limited.

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workersÂ’ compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It also provides a range of patient management services comprising claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, life care planning, disability management, liability claims management, and auto claims management services. It serves insurers, third party administrators, self-administered employers, government agencies, municipalities, state funds, and various other industries. CorVel Corporation was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.