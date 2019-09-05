Reviewing Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP)’s and Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO)’s results

Since Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) and Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) are part of the Insurance Brokers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 26 1.89 N/A 11.18 2.37 Brown & Brown Inc. 33 4.63 N/A 1.39 25.92

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enstar Group Limited and Brown & Brown Inc. Brown & Brown Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Enstar Group Limited. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Enstar Group Limited’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Enstar Group Limited and Brown & Brown Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Brown & Brown Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 5.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enstar Group Limited and Brown & Brown Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Brown & Brown Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Brown & Brown Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33.5 consensus target price and a -8.72% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.37% of Enstar Group Limited shares and 72.6% of Brown & Brown Inc. shares. About 0.38% of Enstar Group Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Brown & Brown Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited -0.67% 2.48% 2.04% 5.66% 3.07% 13.21% Brown & Brown Inc. -0.61% 5.61% 14.68% 34.27% 22.17% 30.37%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited was less bullish than Brown & Brown Inc.

Summary

Brown & Brown Inc. beats Enstar Group Limited on 10 of the 11 factors.