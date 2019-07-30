Reviewing Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO)’s and Its Rivals results

As Insurance Brokers company, Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
18.15% of Enstar Group Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.99% of all Insurance Brokers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Enstar Group Limited has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.66% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Enstar Group Limited and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enstar Group Limited
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|13.45%
|17.14%
|8.02%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Enstar Group Limited and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enstar Group Limited
|N/A
|25
|0.00
|Industry Average
|443.53M
|3.30B
|22.79
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Enstar Group Limited and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enstar Group Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.83
|2.00
|2.48
The competitors have a potential upside of 44.64%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enstar Group Limited and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enstar Group Limited
|-0.54%
|-0.92%
|0.66%
|0%
|0%
|10.63%
|Industry Average
|2.34%
|5.55%
|8.20%
|18.12%
|48.28%
|22.33%
For the past year Enstar Group Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Dividends
Enstar Group Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Enstar Group Limited’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
