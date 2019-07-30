Reviewing Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO)’s and Its Rivals results

As Insurance Brokers company, Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.15% of Enstar Group Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.99% of all Insurance Brokers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Enstar Group Limited has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 10.66% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Enstar Group Limited and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.45% 17.14% 8.02%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Enstar Group Limited and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 443.53M 3.30B 22.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Enstar Group Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.83 2.00 2.48

The competitors have a potential upside of 44.64%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enstar Group Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited -0.54% -0.92% 0.66% 0% 0% 10.63% Industry Average 2.34% 5.55% 8.20% 18.12% 48.28% 22.33%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Enstar Group Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Enstar Group Limited’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.