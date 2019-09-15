Reviewing Enservco Corporation (ENSV)’s and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)’s results

Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A 0.23 N/A -0.04 0.00 SilverBow Resources Inc. 15 0.43 N/A 6.98 1.49

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enservco Corporation and SilverBow Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3% SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Enservco Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of SilverBow Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Enservco Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 4.1% are SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48% SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05%

For the past year Enservco Corporation has 24.48% stronger performance while SilverBow Resources Inc. has -56.05% weaker performance.

Summary

SilverBow Resources Inc. beats Enservco Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.