Reviewing Enservco Corporation (ENSV)’s and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s results

Since Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A 0.31 N/A -0.04 0.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 40 1.01 N/A 11.42 3.00

Demonstrates Enservco Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Enservco Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3% Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enservco Corporation is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival Penn Virginia Corporation is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Enservco Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Enservco Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Penn Virginia Corporation’s potential upside is 133.33% and its consensus price target is $70.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.2% of Enservco Corporation shares and 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares. 0.5% are Enservco Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48% Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66%

For the past year Enservco Corporation has 24.48% stronger performance while Penn Virginia Corporation has -36.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats Enservco Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.