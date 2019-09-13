Reviewing Enservco Corporation (ENSV)’s and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s results

Both Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A 0.25 N/A -0.04 0.00 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 14 5.09 N/A 0.64 18.34

Demonstrates Enservco Corporation and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Enservco Corporation and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.2%

Risk and Volatility

Enservco Corporation has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 0.54 beta and it is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enservco Corporation are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enservco Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Enservco Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Enservco Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81%

For the past year Enservco Corporation had bullish trend while Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Enservco Corporation.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.