Reviewing Enservco Corporation (ENSV)’s and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)’s results

Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A 0.40 N/A -0.06 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 6 0.73 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Enservco Corporation and Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Enservco Corporation and Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 0.00% -81% -14.5% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.03 beta indicates that Enservco Corporation is 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 2.12 beta and it is 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enservco Corporation are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Enservco Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enservco Corporation and Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

Oasis Petroleum Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average target price and a 73.41% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.5% of Enservco Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 15.55% of Enservco Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -7.14% 2.02% -1.21% -36.4% -55.36% 25.53% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 2.81% -15.93% -6.47% -41.35% -53.47% -0.72%

For the past year Enservco Corporation has 25.53% stronger performance while Oasis Petroleum Inc. has -0.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum Inc. beats Enservco Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.