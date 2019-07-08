Reviewing Enservco Corporation (ENSV)’s and Its Rivals results

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of Enservco Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.97% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.55% of Enservco Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.99% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Enservco Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 0.00% -81.00% -14.50% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Enservco Corporation and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Enservco Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.22 3.38 2.63

The potential upside of the competitors is 78.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enservco Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -7.14% 2.02% -1.21% -36.4% -55.36% 25.53% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year Enservco Corporation has weaker performance than Enservco Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enservco Corporation are 1.8 and 1.7. Competitively, Enservco Corporation’s rivals have 2.39 and 2.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enservco Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enservco Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Enservco Corporation has a beta of 2.03 and its 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Enservco Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.50 which is 50.12% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Enservco Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Enservco Corporation’s peers beat Enservco Corporation.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.