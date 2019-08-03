Reviewing Enservco Corporation (ENSV)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enservco Corporation has 40.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Enservco Corporation has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Enservco Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.10% -8.30% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Enservco Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Enservco Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.19 3.36 2.66

The potential upside of the competitors is 91.72%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enservco Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Enservco Corporation has weaker performance than Enservco Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

Enservco Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Enservco Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Enservco Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enservco Corporation’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Enservco Corporation has a beta of 1.83 and its 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Enservco Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Enservco Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Enservco Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.