Reviewing Enservco Corporation (ENSV)’s and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)’s results

Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A 0.40 N/A -0.04 0.00 Hess Corporation 60 2.91 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Enservco Corporation and Hess Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enservco Corporation and Hess Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3% Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Enservco Corporation’s current beta is 1.83 and it happens to be 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Hess Corporation’s 1.96 beta is the reason why it is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enservco Corporation are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Hess Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Enservco Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hess Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Enservco Corporation and Hess Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Hess Corporation is $65, which is potential 4.80% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Enservco Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 96.2% of Hess Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Enservco Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Hess Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48% Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1%

For the past year Enservco Corporation was less bullish than Hess Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Hess Corporation beats Enservco Corporation.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.