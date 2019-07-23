Reviewing Enservco Corporation (ENSV)’s and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)’s results

Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco Corporation N/A 0.49 N/A -0.06 0.00 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 13 1.34 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco Corporation 0.00% -81% -14.5% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -14.2% -5.1%

Liquidity

Enservco Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Enservco Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enservco Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.5% and 94.1%. About 15.55% of Enservco Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% are Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enservco Corporation -7.14% 2.02% -1.21% -36.4% -55.36% 25.53% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 1.51% -13.85% -2.15% -6.93% -12.91% -5.56%

For the past year Enservco Corporation had bullish trend while Goodrich Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation beats Enservco Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.