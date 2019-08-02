Reviewing Ensco Rowan plc (ESV)’s and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s results

Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ensco Rowan plc 13 0.90 N/A -6.34 0.00 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1 93.24 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ensco Rowan plc and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ensco Rowan plc and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensco Rowan plc 0.00% -8.4% -4.9% Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0.00% -30.2% -15.1%

Volatility and Risk

Ensco Rowan plc is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.23. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has a 1.89 beta and it is 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ensco Rowan plc are 2.3 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Ensco Rowan plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ensco Rowan plc and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensco Rowan plc 2 4 3 2.33 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ensco Rowan plc has a 3.14% upside potential and an average target price of $8.53. Competitively Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has an average target price of $2.85, with potential upside of 97.92%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Ensco Rowan plc, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ensco Rowan plc and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.4% and 7.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Ensco Rowan plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 35.38% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ensco Rowan plc 2.73% -3.05% -40.8% -54.46% -70.8% -41.92% Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. -6.58% 7.58% 13.6% 42.57% 15.45% 151.64%

For the past year Ensco Rowan plc has -41.92% weaker performance while Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has 151.64% stronger performance.

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. beats Ensco Rowan plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also offers management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company serves government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. Ensco plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.