Reviewing Ensco Rowan plc (ESV)’s and CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)’s results

We are comparing Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) and CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ensco Rowan plc 13 0.90 N/A -6.34 0.00 CNOOC Limited 170 0.00 N/A 17.17 9.63

Table 1 highlights Ensco Rowan plc and CNOOC Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensco Rowan plc 0.00% -8.4% -4.9% CNOOC Limited 0.00% 13.4% 8.1%

Volatility and Risk

Ensco Rowan plc’s volatility measures that it’s 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.23 beta. CNOOC Limited’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

Ensco Rowan plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CNOOC Limited are 2.7 and 2.6 respectively. CNOOC Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ensco Rowan plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ensco Rowan plc and CNOOC Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensco Rowan plc 1 4 3 2.38 CNOOC Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Ensco Rowan plc’s upside potential currently stands at 9.31% and an $9.04 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ensco Rowan plc and CNOOC Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.4% and 2%. Ensco Rowan plc’s share held by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ensco Rowan plc 2.73% -3.05% -40.8% -54.46% -70.8% -41.92% CNOOC Limited -1.12% -5.03% -7.77% 0.12% -0.65% 8.45%

For the past year Ensco Rowan plc had bearish trend while CNOOC Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

CNOOC Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ensco Rowan plc.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also offers management services on rigs owned by third-parties. The company serves government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. Ensco plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.