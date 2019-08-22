Reviewing Enova International Inc. (ENVA)’s and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)’s results

Both Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enova International Inc. 24 0.76 N/A 1.91 14.10 SLM Corporation 10 2.91 N/A 1.20 7.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enova International Inc. and SLM Corporation. SLM Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Enova International Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Enova International Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of SLM Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova International Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 5.3% SLM Corporation 0.00% 21% 2%

Risk and Volatility

Enova International Inc.’s current beta is 2.35 and it happens to be 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SLM Corporation is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of Enova International Inc. shares and 0% of SLM Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Enova International Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of SLM Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enova International Inc. 19.2% 16.41% 3.49% 14.24% -13.76% 38.49% SLM Corporation -10.07% -5.69% -9.71% -16.11% -19.38% 9.63%

For the past year Enova International Inc. was more bullish than SLM Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Enova International Inc. beats SLM Corporation.

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services to non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and Bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to a bank, as well as Enova Decisions, a analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their own customers. It provides its services under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, Pounds to Pocket, QuickQuid, On Stride Financial, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic brands. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. It offers private education loans to students and their families. The company also provides banking products, such as certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that offers financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.