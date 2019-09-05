Reviewing Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

Both Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.09 beta indicates that Enochian Biosciences Inc. is 91.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 156.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s potential upside is 284.62% and its consensus target price is $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.4% and 30.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.