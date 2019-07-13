Reviewing Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s results

Both Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. is 8.1 while its Current Ratio is 8.1. Meanwhile, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $36, while its potential upside is 57.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -16.93% weaker performance while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.