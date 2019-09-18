Reviewing Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

We are contrasting Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-19.9%
|-17.1%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Enochian Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6.77%
|9.64%
|-19.17%
|-23.11%
|22.25%
|-30.14%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Enochian Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
