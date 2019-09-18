Reviewing Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

We are contrasting Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Enochian Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.