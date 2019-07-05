Reviewing Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

Both Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.62 beta means Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 38.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 3.27 which is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Enochian Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 35.2%. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.