Reviewing Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.43 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.62 beta indicates that Enochian Biosciences Inc. is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.54 beta and it is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.