Reviewing Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|7.43
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-18.7%
|-16.7%
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-191.3%
|-118.7%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.62 beta indicates that Enochian Biosciences Inc. is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.54 beta and it is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|-3.88%
|-12.95%
|-22.78%
|-19.79%
|22.68%
|-16.93%
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
|-8.52%
|-30.63%
|-9.37%
|-60.34%
|-70.32%
|-5.17%
For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc.
Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.
