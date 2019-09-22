Reviewing Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s results

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Demonstrates Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3%

Risk & Volatility

Enochian Biosciences Inc. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.09 beta. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Enochian Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.4% and 11.4%. Insiders owned roughly 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.