Reviewing Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Risk & Volatility

Enochian Biosciences Inc. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.09. In other hand, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has beta of -0.05 which is 105.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.4% and 15.1%. Insiders owned roughly 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 16.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.