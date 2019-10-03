Reviewing Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)’s and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s results

Since Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 108,163,906.47% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. About 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.