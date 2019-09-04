Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Zafgen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Volatility & Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s 148.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Zafgen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.67 consensus price target and a 723.46% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Zafgen Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.