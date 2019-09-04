Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.84
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Zafgen Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Zafgen Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
Volatility & Risk
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s 148.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.48 beta.
Liquidity
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Zafgen Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Zafgen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.67 consensus price target and a 723.46% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.
Summary
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Zafgen Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.