Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.61 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and VIVUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s 1.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 83.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, VIVUS Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. VIVUS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and VIVUS Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 17.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors VIVUS Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.