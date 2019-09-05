Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

Both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.84
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|36
|2314.38
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 consensus target price and a 36.51% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
