Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

Both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2314.38 N/A -5.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 consensus target price and a 36.51% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.