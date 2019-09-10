Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Repligen Corporation 74 18.19 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Repligen Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.83 beta means Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s volatility is 83.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Repligen Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Repligen Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $110 consensus price target and a 33.85% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 90.6% of Repligen Corporation shares. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.