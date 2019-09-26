Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s results

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1100.22 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Its rival Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has 7.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.