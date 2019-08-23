Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s results

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Oragenics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Oragenics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Risk and Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oragenics Inc.’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Oragenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.95%. Competitively, Oragenics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.