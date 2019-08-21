Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.73 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility and Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s current beta is 1.83 and it happens to be 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Molecular Templates Inc. has a 2.73 beta which is 173.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 72.2%. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Molecular Templates Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.