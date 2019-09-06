Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s results

Both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 9.48 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Its rival Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 61.4% respectively. 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.