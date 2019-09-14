Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 14.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.8 and 3.8. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.83 shows that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.