Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

This is a contrast between Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.