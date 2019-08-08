Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

This is a contrast between Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.84
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
Liquidity
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than INmune Bio Inc.
Summary
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats INmune Bio Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
