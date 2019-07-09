Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gossamer Bio Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.