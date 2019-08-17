Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Its rival Genprex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.5 and 30.5 respectively. Genprex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.95%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Genprex Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Genprex Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.