Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.84
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Genprex Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Liquidity
3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Its rival Genprex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.5 and 30.5 respectively. Genprex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.95%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend while Genprex Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Genprex Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
