Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s results

We are comparing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, G1 Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.2 Current Ratio and a 30.2 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is $45, which is potential 17.68% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.