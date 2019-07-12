Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility & Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.9% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 21.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.