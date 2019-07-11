Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s results

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 average price target and a 126.45% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.8% and 57.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.