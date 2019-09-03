Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s results

Both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 43.47 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.83. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s 69.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Cellectis S.A. which has a 9.8 Current Ratio and a 9.7 Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Cellectis S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, which is potential 229.95% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares. About 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.