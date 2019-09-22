Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk and Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s current beta is 1.83 and it happens to be 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 1.45 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 17.9% respectively. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.95%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.