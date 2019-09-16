Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

Since Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Risk & Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a beta of 1.83 and its 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Aptose Biosciences Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average target price and a 130.77% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 35.1%. Insiders owned 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.