Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s results

This is a contrast between Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1185.83 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Aptorum Group Limited which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 37.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.95%. Insiders Competitively, held 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than Aptorum Group Limited

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.