Reviewing Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)’s and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s results

This is a contrast between Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.84
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|19
|1185.83
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Aptorum Group Limited which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Aptorum Group Limited’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 37.16%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.95%. Insiders Competitively, held 29.39% of Aptorum Group Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
For the past year Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than Aptorum Group Limited
Summary
Aptorum Group Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.